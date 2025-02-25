Cartel Violence Kills American Citizen In Brutal Fashion. Will Trump Respond?

An American citizen is dead after a cartel-linked bombing in Mexico.

There are escalating efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to battle the drug cartels south of the border.

There have been an unprecedented number of spy flights, drones are flying in Mexico, 7th Special Forces group are in Mexico advising the military down there and all signs point to some kind of possible strike.

Now, there's a confirmed American who has been killed.

Texas government announces death of American in Mexico.

Texas Agriculture commissioner Sid Miller released a shocking statement Tuesday announcing that an American had been killed in an IED bombing in Mexico. He also made it clear the "shocking act of violence highlights the growing threat posed by cartel activity along our southern border."

The statement reads as follows:

"A tragic and alarming incident occurred near Brownsville, Texas, where a U.S. citizen and Texas rancher was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED). This shocking act of violence highlights the growing threat posed by cartel activity along our southern border.

I urge all Texas farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers who travel to Mexico or operate near the border to exercise extreme caution. The Lower Rio Grande Valley (LRGV) is a crucial part of Texas agriculture, and the safety of our agricultural community is of utmost importance. We cannot overlook the rising violence that threatens not only lives but also the security of our farms, ranches, and rural communities.

I encourage everyone in the agricultural industry to stay vigilant, remain aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Additionally, you can avoid dirt roads and remote areas, refrain from touching unfamiliar objects that could be explosive devices, limit travel to daylight hours, stay on main roads, and avoid cartel-controlled regions. Our agriculture family is the backbone of Texas, and we must do everything we can to protect it."

You can see a screenshot of the statement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There was a report back in January that drug cartels were lining roads with explosives similar to tactics used in Iraq, Afghanistan and other insurgent hot spots.

Specifically, people were warned about it happening on the Mexican side of the border near Brownsville, Texas. That's where the victim referenced in the statement above is from.

The fact an American was killed by an IED linked to cartel violence is just the latest sign that the situation south of the border is heating.

IEDs don't care who the victims are. If they're wired on a pressure plate, as is often the case, any vehicle that hits it will go up in a fireball.

If Trump and the government is looking for a reason to make an example of someone, finding out who planted the bomb would be a good place to start.

The carnage, chaos, pain and suffering must be dealt with. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com how you think the cartels should be handled.