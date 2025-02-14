Terrifying Video Shows Future Of Warfare, And It's Nightmare Fuel

A terrifying video gives a solid look at what war might look like in years to come.

We've seen significant jumps in technology in warfare over the past several years, and especially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Drones have become a major part of the strategy for both sides. Instead of force on force, technology is now tipping the scales, and it's pretty damn scary.

Video shows what warfare in the future might look like.

As drone and robotics technology advance, it's safe to assume you will see more and more of it in the field.

A new video going viral shows just what that might look like, and it's not pretty. Watch what happens when a robotic dog fights a drone below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Live Science reported the following details on the mega-viral video:

"The clash could be a glimpse into the future of warfare, although we are decades away from scenes like those in the video, an expert said.

The footage shows the drone and the dog facing off in a barren field. The drone hovers mid-air, its four propellers occasionally maneuvering the aircraft away from the dog's line of fire. Meanwhile, the dog discharges one firework after another in the direction of the drone, moving from side to side to adjust the angle of the shot.

Organizers mounted fireworks onto the back of the dog, which maneuvered itself to fire at the drone while simultaneously dodging pyrotechnics coming from the drone's landing gear. It's unclear from the footage whether either the dog or the drone were autonomous or remotely controlled, although it does appear that one of the people in the video may be flying the drone."

While some people might think this stuff is neat (I definitely do not), it's also a dark sign of how war is going to change.

You can hop online and see a never-ending stream of videos out of Ukraine of drones killing people on both sides. It's really depressing and dark. It's almost like a video game for drone operators, and instead of massive drones like a Predator, these drones are small and fly just off the ground to kill soldiers.

It removes part of the human element of combat. It dehumanizes the enemy. Instead of killing up close and personal where the stakes are clear, someone can just control a robot and take a human life.

This also isn't the first time we've seen something like this. The Chinese developed an armed robot dog that is pure nightmare fuel.

What do you think of drones being used in warfare? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I'm not a fan! I can tell you that much.