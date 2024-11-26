Drama On TikTok As Two Influencers Discover They Were Dating The Same Guy

There is some serious drama going down over on TikTok involving a couple of influencers who were unknowingly dating the same guy. There's finger pointing and timeline breakdowns that have apparently left the unknown man girlfriend-less.

The timing of which couldn’t have worked out better for him. The holidays are coming up, and you don't want to have to buy presents for both girlfriends. He can pick back up with one of them or snag himself another influencer in the new year.

Of the two women, one of them is a heavy hitter with more than 1 million followers on the platform. Her name is Kylan Darnell, and she made a name for herself as the "RushTok Queen."

The drama started over the weekend and cut her trip to visit her boyfriend in Dallas short. While she considered their relationship in the "honeymoon phase" and hadn’t gone social media official with him.

According to Darnell, an Alabama student, she started talking to her boyfriend in June over the summer and the two started dating in September. During her visit, she found out that she wasn’t the only woman in her boyfriend's life.

A now-deleted video from a TikToker with a much smaller following than Darnell's by the name of Grace Hale exposed the fact that the two influencers were dating the same guy. Her timeline overlaps a couple of times with the one Darnell laid out.

TikTok influencers breakup with the boyfriend they unknowingly shared

Grace said the two dated from February to the end of July. They split before picking things back up from August to September. That's when she says she received a warning from her boyfriend that he was going to have a famous new girlfriend.

The two continued their relationship off and on from October to last Friday. That's some messy TikTok drama that has racked up millions of views for both ladies.

The two women don't necessarily blame each other, although this doesn’t appear to be heading in the direction of the two becoming best friends or anything. Hale is finished talking about it.

"At the end of the day, I’m just a girl that was hurt by a boy," she said.

A classic tale that was around long before the internet and social media and one that will remain so long as humans don't morph into genderless beings that can reproduce all on our own.

Darnell isn't taking the same approach. She wasn’t prepared to dive too deep into the details right after she found out about her boyfriend's second girlfriend.

Who knew there was this much drama taking place over on TikTok? I thought the app was for NIL queens and heartwarming ring girl success stories. You learn something new every day.

I know the two ladies aren’t interested in going after one another, but doesn’t this drama seem like it would be something that would work on an influencer boxing fight card?

Let's sell some tickets on top of swiping a ton of engagement and views.