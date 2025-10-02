Apple Releases Captivating Preview For New Mystery-Thriller Series: WATCH

Apple TV+'s new show "Down Cemetery Road" appears to be an intriguing mystery-thriller.

Basic info (via Apple):

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

Cast: Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson, Adeel Akhtar and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Release date: October 29th

Apple releases preview for "Down Cemetery Road."

Apple released the preview for "Down Cemetery Road" on Monday, and it's clear that this is going to involve a complex and fun mystery about a missing girl following an explosion.

Do I really need to say more?

I didn't think so.

Give the preview a watch below

For those of you who might not remember or don't recognize her, Emma Thompson was a major figure in the "Harry Potter" films. She played Professor Trelawney, and did an excellent job.

Now, she's teaming up with Ruth Wilson for a series about playing the strings on an unnerving mystery. Judging from the preview, it's a mystery some will kill to keep hidden.

That's the perfect kind of show for TV nerds, like myself.

You can catch "Down Cemetery Road" starting October 29th on Apple TV+