Dopey Howser, MD: UK 13-Year-Old Arrested For Impersonating A Doctor

A youngster in the United Kingdom has learned the hard way that people aren't usually too pumped when you show up to a hospital dressed like a doctor and carrying around a fake ID.

According to The Manchester Evening News, a 13-year-old kid rolled up to the Derriford Hospital in Plymouth wearing scrubs and a fake hospital ID.

It's not clear what parts of the hospital the kid was able to access, or if he was able to gain access to any patients.

"Police were called at around 10.30am on Sunday 19 January by Derriford Hospital security following reports from staff of a male impersonating a doctor at the hospital," the Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

Impersonating or just some dopey kid doing what dopey kids do and doing something dopey. I mean, back in what historians like to refer to as "The Day," I'm sure there were more than a few kids who watched Doogie Howser, MD, and thought, "You know what? I bet I could do that too," then threw on some scrubs, swung by Kinkos to whip up a phony ID, and then went down to the local hospital to work some medical magic.

Fortunately, the UK authorities used their heads for once instead of trying to arrest people for posting memes and recognized what they were dealing with.

"Officers attended and arrested a 13-year-old boy. The boy was de-arrested and the matter has since been dealt with by way of words of advice and intervention/education work from the Child Centred Policing Team," the police statement reads.

Good for them. There's no need to go crazy with the punishment. We all did dumb things when we were kids. Like when I was a kid, my friends and I threw wild berries at one kid's dad's shed sp they'd pop and purple juice would go everywhere. We did this for no reason at all and it stained the back of the shed.

I know that sounds very Huckleberry Finn, but it was stupid, we got yelled at, and our friend had to clean it up.

Good times...

Anyway, hopefully, this youngster learned his lesson… though, I'd say that by 13, you should know not to impersonate a medical professional.