Donut Shop Employees Fight Off Bikini-Wearing Man In California During Robbery: WATCH

Let's go ahead and put this man's bizarre bikini outfit up there with one of the worst disguises ever worn during an attempted robbery. It wasn’t effective in covering up his identity nor did it intimidate the employees of the donut shop he entered.

I should say that I don’t know for a fact that this was a disguise specifically worn for the robbery attempt of Winchell's donut shop in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles.

For all I know, he could have spent the day prior to that enjoying all that the beach had to offer as a bikini-clad woman. In either case, the employees fought back and, from the looks of it, he didn’t get away with much cash, if any.

The incident took place back on May 30, but according to FOX LA, the surveillance and the LAPD's bodycam footage were just released. The man can be seen pulling out what appears to be a gun from a bag he's carrying.

He's wearing a green bikini of some kind with a piece of pink clothing wrapped around his body. He topped off the beach-ready look with a sunhat.

The video then cuts to him in the back of the donut shop doing battle with the employees. He throws a tray of donuts and points what was later identified as an airsoft gun at them.

The employees respond by throwing cash at him and then ramming him with a cart before chasing him down with a chair as he flees the scene. The bikini-wearing suspect was identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as Christopher Hall.

The police later caught up with him, no longer dressed for a day at the beach, and before tasing and arresting him, they opened fire and missed after he pointed his airsoft gun at them.

The LAPD recovered an airsoft gun and a knife following their encounter with him. It was not reported if they ever found any trace of Hall's bizarre bikini outfit.