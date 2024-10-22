Donna D'Errico Reacts To Death Of 'Baywatch' Star

The news of the passing of "Baywatch" star Michael "Newmie" Newman has hit fellow Baywatch alum Donna D'Errico rather hard.

In an emotional Instagram post, D'Errico remembered Newmie, a real-life lifeguard who appeared in 150 episodes of the show through the 1990s, as someone who was "nicer to me than anyone on the show."

Newman passed away Sunday at 68 after a long battle with Parkinson's.

"Ever kind and encouraging, he was a gentle, calming force that made my years on Baywatch easier," D'Errico, who appeared on 44 episodes playing the role of lifeguard Donna Marco, wrote on Instagram.

"I was always so happy whenever we had scenes together because he was a joy to work with. He knew of my fear of water and inability to swim and, being an excellent swimmer himself, quietly helped me through my water scenes. I’m so sad to hear of his passing today," she added.

In a 2021 interview with Fox News, D'Errico not only couldn't swim or tread water, she had a water phobia. She added that she never did learn to swim.

As for Newman, after his Baywatch career, he walked away from Hollywood and acting. He worked as a full-time firefighter while filming the show and eventually retired after 25 years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's at age 50.