Donald Trump's New Hair Will Make A Liberal Faint

In case anybody out there thought the #winning would take a recess for the holidays … think again, Lib!

Donald J. Trump doesn't simply stop winning just to celebrate Christmas. No days off, as Bill Belichick would say. When the Libs zig, Trump zags. When they go high, Trump goes low.

And just when they think he's settled down for a long winter's nap, BAM – he pumps out a new haircut (allegedly) that sends them spiraling out of control.

Merry Christmas, from the Mar-a-Lago barber!

Where do we land on Trump's new hair?

Now, there are a couple things at play here. Half the internet thinks Trump has a new haircut. They think he's gone with sort of a mullet look, AKA the Theo Von.

The other half thinks that's just a classic case of golf hat hair. The more I think of it, the further entrenched I am in that camp.

As much as I'd like to think Trump completely changed his hair 30 days before retaking the White House, it's far more plausible that he just came in from a long 18, took his hat off like any golfer with an ounce of respect would do, and the media just happened to be rolling film right after.

It's also a billion degrees in Florida this week, so I'd imagine our next president worked up a decent sweat in that covered moss, too. That would explain the slicked-back look we're seeing.

I do think Trump should shake things up before next month. Seriously. Bald with a beard? Slicked back? High and tight? Something to really set the tone for the next four years.

Drill, drill, drill, tariffs, build the wall, and a new look. You wanna really make a Lib faint? Debut a new look for Jan. 20. It may end the Democratic Party once and for all.

In any event, it's a talker, and another #winning day for Team Trump. One month from Friday, world. Buckle up. The adults are back in the room.