Trump Meets With Legendary Comedian And Country Star At Super Bowl, Photo Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

President Donald Trump met with a pair of stars at the Super Bowl, and the photo needs to be framed.

America's 45th and 47th President was in attendance in New Orleans to watch the Eagles crush the Chiefs 40-22.

He was greeted with a hero's welcome, but that might not have been the best moment.

Enter Shane Gillis and Zach Bryan.

Shane Gillis and Zach Bryan meet President Donald Trump at the Super Bowl.

Shane Gillis is one of the best comedians in America, and is known for having a killer Trump impression. Well, he got to meet the President at the game, and he brought country music star Zach Bryan with him.

The photo is honestly nothing short of hysterical. Bryan looked like he was in a stage of shock or confusion as he just stared at the most powerful man in the world.

Check out the photo below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is art. Put it in the Smithsonian right now. I simply can't stop looking at Bryan's expression. It's nothing short of incredible.

People also had plenty of reactions. Below are some of the responses on X:

That’s awesome.

PLEASE GIVE US A GILLIS AND TRUMP INTERVIEW!

Shane does the BEST Trump impersonation OMG and President Trump met him

The GOATs shaking hands.

I must know if trump has seen Shane’s impression of him I MUST KNOW

Shane better have done his Trump impersonation

Legends

President Trump meets President Trump

Another historic moment

We need them on a pod together soon

For those of you who haven't seen Gillis' Trump impression, do yourself a favor and smash play on the video below.

It's arguably his best Trump impression moment.

Incredible things are happening in America, and it's great to see. We all knew Gillis and Trump would eventually link up, and the country star being there is the cherry on top. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.