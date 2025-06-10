Trump Teaches Woke Losers Epic WWII History Lesson: WATCH

President Donald Trump is very excited to celebrate America kicking butt in WWII.

The President and the United States military have a massive parade planned for this upcoming Saturday to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday.

As someone who lives in the general region, I can tell you there's a lot of excitement and plenty of gear being brought in for the celebration.

It's going to be wild watching tanks roll down the streets of D.C. with aircraft overheard.

President Trump shares WWII history lesson.

Ahead of the parade, the President decided to speak with reporters about how much America dominated the world in WWII, and it was an awesome moment for freedom-loving patriots.

"I called up other countries. They were all celebrating the victory. We're the only country that didn't celebrate the victory, and we're the one that won the war. If it wasn't for us, you would be speaking German right now, okay? We won the war. You might be speaking Japanese, too. You might be speaking a combination of both. We won the war and we’re the only country that didn't celebrate it and we’re going to be celebrating big on Saturday," Trump told the media Tuesday in the Oval Office.

You also cautioned against people coming out to the parade Saturday to do something anything stupid to ruin the event.

You can watch his comments below, courtesy of Mary Margaret Olohan, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, there are a lot of people who try to claim the Soviet Union is responsible for the Allies winning WWII, and the Soviets certainly suffered the most and took the most losses. There's no question about that. However, that argument is a bit revisionist.

Without American support, the Soviet Union almost certainly would have fallen. It was Soviet blood fighting the Germans, but American equipment doing the heavy lifting. Let's look at some numbers (via the U.S. government):

400,000 jeeps and trucks

14,000 airplanes

8,000 tractors

13,000 tanks

More than 1.5 million blankets

15 million pairs of army boots

107,000 tons of cotton

2.7 million tons of petroleum products (to fuel airplanes, trucks and tanks)

4.5 million tons of food

Without American manufacturing and gear, the Soviets would have had a borderline impossible time withstanding the brunt of the German assault.

Furthermore, the fate of the war in Europe was sealed the moment American boots hit the sand on the beaches of Normandy for D-Day. There was nothing the Germans could do at that point to save themselves.

It was over. They tried to throw a massive counter-assault with the Battle of the Bulge, and they failed to stop America's march to Germany.

As for the Pacific, the United States did nearly all the heavy lifting in order to beat the Japanese back and force a surrender. Don't let woke losers convince you America didn't win the war. We absolutely did, and we'll never forget all those who fought to save the world. Let me know what you think of Trump's comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.