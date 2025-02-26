Donald Trump Caught On Camera Sparking Awesome Patriotic Moment At White House: WATCH

President Donald Trump was caught on camera sharing an awesome moment with tourists at the White House.

President Trump has hit the ground running since returning to the White House on January 20th as America's 47th President.

Whether it's battling the cartels or trolling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (are we officially calling him Governor yet?), POTUS has stayed very busy.

That now includes surprising some tourists.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a range of executive orders pertaining to issues including crypto currency, Artificial Intelligence, and clemency for anti-abortion activists. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Trump surprises White House tour group.

Trump took some time Tuesday to meet with a tour group to hype them up and welcome them to the White House. It's never a bad day when you get a little face time with the most powerful human on the planet.

How did the stunned tourists respond?

By starting a thunderous "USA! USA! USA!" chant after the real estate mogul turned America's leader was done speaking.

Check out the awesome moment below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't care who the President is, you shouldn't ever turn down the chance to visit the White House. It's a symbol of American history and power.

It's also loaded with cool things to see. I've gone to a few White House Christmas parties, and while they don't serve ice cold domestic beers - they stick with fancy wines and champagne  - I've always enjoyed checking out the historical elements. I even got to watch the sniper teams swap out once. That was awesome.

Throw in the President surprising people with a speech, and it's all gravy after that. Look at the smiles of the people in the crowd!

They were in a state of shock and were clearly enjoying it. I definitely respect the people who didn't even take their phones out. They were just living in the moment, as we all should, and then hit Trump with a patriotic "USA!" chant. This is what America is all about.

Enjoy the moment, folks. It's a story you'll get to tell for a long time. Let me know what you think of the moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

