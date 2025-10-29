Trump Pulls Epic Power Move Ahead Of China Meeting, Spotted With Powerful Weapons: PHOTO

President Donald Trump was subtly sending some messages to China ahead of a meeting with the CCP dictator.

Trump and communist leader Xi Jinping will meet Thursday as tensions between the two countries continue to get colder and colder.

It's all set against the backdrop of the United States military believing China will make a move on Taiwan between 2027 and 2032.

The military is rapidly attempting to upgrade its weapons as China expands its own capabilities. Just in case China forgot who is king, Trump let 'em know.

Trump photographed with powerful weapons ahead of China meeting.

Trump is currently on his tour of Asia, and he paid a visit to the USS George Washington on Tuesday while in Japan.

While Trump gave his usual kind of speech, it was what he was spotted near that might draw some interest. I can guarantee it was no accident.

Trump entered flanked by a stealth fighter jet and AGM-158C LRASM and AIM-174B LRAAM. Those are both insanely powerful missiles specifically designed to take on powerful weapons like the ones China has, especially the AGM-158C LRASM.

That's a ship killer, and would be critically important in a war with China. You can check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There is no way Trump entering his speech with those weapons right next to him was an accident. Just like the United States does, China monitors everything America's leaders do publicly.

It's all about messaging. It's all about setting a tone. China is posturing in a fashion that is intended to make people believe its military can take the United States on.

To be honest, there's only one way to find out whether that's true, and we should all hope and pray we never have to find out because a lot of people are going to die in the process.

What we can say for sure is that American firepower remains unmatched. Our weapons and engineering is the best on the planet by a mile.

What do you think about a potential conflict with China? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.