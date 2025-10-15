Trump Slams Magazine Cover Photo With Hilarious Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump wasn't overly impressed with his Time magazine cover celebrating the Middle East peace deal.

Trump spearheaded peace efforts between Israel and Hamas following a two-year war in Gaza. The Biden administration failed to bring the deadly situation to an end that kicked off following the terrorist attack on October 7th.

President Trump was able to use the power of his office to get it done, free the remaining hostages, bring the fighting to an end and rally regional allies to help enforce it.

Trump slams Time magazine cover.

In return for his efforts, Time wrote a fairly positive story about the President's efforts and the possibility of a lasting piece in the world's most volatile region.

The cover…….was, well, not great.

I don't understand why that photo was chosen at all, and you know who agrees?

Trump.

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why," the President and billionaire real estate mogul wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. There's plenty to debate about when it comes to Donald Trump. The one thing you can't debate is whether he's funny.

The man is the funniest man to ever be President, and there's no close second. He's the ultimate troll, and he posts on social media like a college football fan who spent the afternoon at the bar.

Remember, Trump has the sole authority to launch America's nuclear arsenal, and he's beefing with Time over a magazine cover.

Are you not entertained?

On a more serious note, Trump deserves an overwhelming amount of credit for the peace deal if it actually is able to hold. The region has been on fire for generations, and the deal *HOPEFULLY* will bring some stability for all players involved. In the meantime, we at least get to enjoy some fire Truth Social posts. Let me know what you think of the entire situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.