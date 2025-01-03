Donald Trump Melts Woke Snowflakes With Just Five Words

President-elect Donald Trump spun up the internet late Thursday night.

The 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States has been on an awesome run ever since blowing out Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

He didn't just win. Trump was given a mandate after winning the election, popular vote, Republicans taking the Senate and holding the House.

Donald Trump goes viral with just five words.

Trump fired up his X app late Thursday night/early Friday morning depending on your time zone, and needed just five words to get the internet talking.

"TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

Well, certainly not a lot of fat on the bone when it comes to that one. It's also the same message he has on his new hat.

Are you a woke snowflake who has spent the past two months screaming into the void? Well, buckle up because it's only going to get more entertaining from here.

While I'm sure the woke mob isn't happy with Trump declaring he was right about everything (trolling at its finest if we're being honest), but many people loved it:

Even Elon Musk - a huge backer of Trump - weighed in with the 100% emoji.

Say whatever you want about Trump, but the man knows how to move the needle online. He knows how to spin up a reaction, and this time, he needed just five words.

Whether you voted for him or not, I think we can all admit he knows humor. After all, he was on TV for a very long time before being President.

What do you think of his viral tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.