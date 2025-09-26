Donald Trump Protected By Heavy Secret Service Artillery At Ryder Cup

Donald Trump received plenty of visible protection during his stop Friday at the Ryder Cup

The Secret Service was all business Friday at Bethpage Golf Course on Long Island where they were tasked with protecting President Trump at the Ryder Cup.

OutKick observed multiple snipers operating inside a protected zone around the main clubhouse behind the first tee box and the 18th green. Weapons experts tell OutKick that the sniper rifles are believed to be Mk13 Mod 7 300WinMags.

Fans who wished to sit in the stadium seating were required to go through an additional checkpoint to gain access to the secured area.

Those checkpoints were operated by TSA and the Secret Service.

Inside the stadium, at least two snipers were positioned among the fans as protection for the president who sat in a bulletproof box.

"The team is not doing so well. So when I heard that, I said ‘Let’s go on the plane we have to try and help them!’" Trump, who was accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, said of the Ryder Cup team on Friday.

"I think we'll be ok," he added. "All great golfers."

Trump wasn't the only celebrity on the grounds as Team Europe raced out to a 3-1 lead after the morning foursomes.

Michael Jordan was on the course smoking a cigar and rooting on Team USA. Fellow legend Ken Griffey Jr., who has spent the week working as a photographer, was spotted after the morning session entering the Media Center.