Donald Trump Reveals If Prince Harry Will Be Deported, Drops Savage Insult

Will President Donald Trump kick Prince Harry out of the country?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become two of the most insufferable people in the USA. It's gotten so bad that "South Park" nuked them and their need for attention.

It's also turned into a bit of a meme on right wing social media that Harry should be deported. After all, he's not an American.

Will he be shown the exit during Trump's second term?

President Donald Trump reveals if he'll deport Prince Harry.

Unfortunately, it appears President Trump deporting Prince Harry isn't high on his priority list. In fact, it might not be on his list at all, judging from some recent comments.

"I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible," Trump told the New York Post when asked if he'll be giving the royal family member the boot.

Boom. Roasted.

Leave it to Donald Trump to make it clear he's not deporting Prince Harry…….while also immediately insulting Meghan Markle for being the worst.

He's also not wrong. Remember when a story went mega-viral of a car chase through NYC and then it pretty much all turned out to be fake/overreaction?

Prince Harry even allegedly dipped on his good friends once the two got together. That's the ultimate bro code violation, and should be justification by itself to get deported back to that miserable little island he's from.

Do you agree with Trump's decision not to deport Prince Harry? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.