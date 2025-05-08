Trump Nukes Woke Loser Pete Buttigieg With Simple Insult: WATCH

President Donald Trump didn't need many words to slam Pete Buttigieg.

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor turned into a bit of a political star when he ran for President in 2020. Yes, the man ran for President as the sitting mayor of a city in Indiana.

He, obviously, didn't win but did manage to parlay that experience into a spot in Joe Biden's cabinet as the Secretary of Transportation.

Trump rips Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg's time in the federal government was consumed by wokeness, chaos and behaving in an incredibly creepy fashion with a female reporter who simply asked him a question.

Now, he appears to be gearing up to run for President in 2028, and it seems like President Trump would be very entertained to see that happen.

"Buttigieg, who has no clue. You know, he drives to work on has a bicycle with his, in all fairness, with his husband on the back, which is a nice loving relationship. But he didn't have a clue. This guy didn't have a clue. And he's actually a contender for president between him and Crockett. You can have that party," Trump told the media in the Oval Office on Thursday.

You can watch his shot at the former Department of Transportation Secretary in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yeah, I'd say that about sums it up. Buttigieg running for President would be an epic disaster, but it would also likely be a content rich environment.

This is the same man who recently went on the mega-popular "Flagrant" podcast with Andrew Schulz and appeared to claim there's a discount for adopting black babies.

That's not a joke. Hit play on the video below at the 2:20:00 mark.

Buttigieg might talk slick, but there's no question he's not ready for the big stage. It's just not going to happen, and the more interviews he does, I'm sure the more stupid things he'll say that will live forever on the internet.

Trump is borderline daring him to do it because he knows VP JD Vance, the current likely Republican nominee in 2028, would cook him just like he tore up Walz.

What do you think about Buttigieg and his political aspirations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.