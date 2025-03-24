Trump Unleashes Hilarious Post Complaining About Unexpected Item

President Donald Trump isn't happy with a portrait painting hanging in the Colorado capitol building.

Trump is known for not having much of a filter and speaking out on a variety of different subjects. Often, he does it in hilarious fashion.

It's one of the reasons why so many Americans like the President, and he has a new beef he's sparking up:

A painting.

President Trump rages against ugly painting.

President Trump seemingly has a big problem with a portrait hanging in the Colorado capitol building. It was painted by Sarah A. Boardman and has been hanging up since 2019, according to Fox News.

However, America's leader has just now decided to voice his complaints.

Trump wrote the following Sunday night on Truth Social:

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before. The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!"

For those of you who haven't seen the portrait, it's in the tweet below. I think it's safe to say that it's not the most flattering picture of Trump.

It also doesn't really look anything like him. Big swing and a miss.

Leave it to Donald Trump to fire up the internet by *checks notes* ranting about a painting hanging in a capitol building more than 1,600 miles away.

The man loves to start a beef like he's a college basketball coach in an argument with fans and officials. Trump's ability to start arguments over literally anything is nothing short of incredible.

You just have to respect it. The fact he used the terrible painting as an opportunity to attack the criminal gang issue in Colorado is the cherry on top. What an unexpected twist while reading his rant!

You always have to keep your head on a swivel when dealing with Trump. You simply never know what he's going to post or say, and that makes him funnier than 99% of actual comedians. Let me know what you think about his latest rant at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.