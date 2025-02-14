Trump Pulls Alpha Move To Own The Libs, Photo Is Epic

President Donald Trump has a very interesting photo hanging outside the Oval Office.

Trump has been on fire since returning to the White House on February 20, 2025, and he continues to push forward with plenty of momentum behind him.

He's already making serious moves to battle the drug cartels, shut down the border, attempt to bring peace to hot spots around the globe, and he's as entertaining as ever.

That now includes a hilarious troll move.

Donald Trump hangs mugshot in awesome spot in the White House.

Brilyn Hollyhand noticed that directly outside of the Oval Office is a framed photo of Trump's mugshot from his arrest in Georgia. The case has since gone up in flames like all the other lawfare attempts to stop him.

Now, people entering the Oval Office get to walk directly past a framed photo of his mugshot, and that's pretty awesome.

Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Clearly, people love the move, and I don't blame them. Hanging up your mugshot outside of the Oval Office is the definition of a baller move.

Love him or hate him, there's no doubt that Trump remains incredibly entertaining. The man knows how to move the needle, and keeping his mugshot outside the most important office on the planet is the definition of a power move.

President Donald Trump has his mugshot hanging outside of the Oval Office. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

What do you think of Trump hanging the photo outside the Oval Office? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

