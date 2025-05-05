Trump Vows To Reopen Infamous Prison, Location Of Legendary Movie

President Donald Trump wants to see Alcatraz, once again, filled with America's worst prisoners.

The infamous prison is on a small island by San Francisco, and it housed the worst of the worst before being shut down in 1963.

Some of the most famous prisoners include Al Capone, Machine Gun Kelly, Mickey Cohen and Whitey Bulger.

It was also the location of a notorious escape that was never solved.

Trump vows to reopen Alcatraz.

Well, the President wants to see the prison reopened after being closed for more than six decades, and he didn't hold back when explaining his thought process.

Trump tweeted the following Monday morning:

"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Now, I have no idea if throwing America's worst prisoners back in Alcatraz is a good idea or not. We already have a lot of very secure prisons, and ADX Florence is the granddaddy of them all. Maybe it's worth doing. Maybe it's not. That's above my pay grade.

What I do know is that it's impossible to talk about Alcatraz and not bring up "The Rock" starring Nicolas Cage, Sean Connery and Ed Harris.

It's one of the coolest action movies ever made, and revolves around a military takeover of the prison.

There's also a lot of viral claims that Connery's character in the movie is actually James Bond…..and the evidence is certainly interesting.

At the very least, maybe there's a way Alcatraz being reopened results in Cage reprising his character for a sequel. That's something I think people of all political beliefs can get behind. Let me know what you think of the President's plan and "The Rock" at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.