Donald Trump Rips Opening Ceremony For Mocking Christians: VIDEO

Donald Trump has a blunt assessment of the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

The opening ceremony has been under intense fire since last Friday when Christians and The Last Supper were mocked during the event in Paris.

The display of drag performers parodying the important moment in Christianity was nothing short of appalling for many viewers.

Now, the Republican nominee for President has weighed in, and he's not happy with what he saw.

Donald Trump reacts to opening ceremony mocking Christians.

"I thought the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace…I thought it was terrible," Trump said during a Monday interview with Laura Ingraham.

Trump's comments more or less sum up the way many people feel about the situation, and it's hard to blame them. The Last Supper is an incredibly important moment for Christians.

It represents the start of communion and Jesus realizing he's going to die. It's one of the most important moments in all of religious history.

Yet, the people in charge of the opening ceremony in Paris thought mocking The Last Supper and Christians was somehow not only acceptable, but a smart thing to do. The backlash has been unrelenting, and for good reason.

People tuned in to watch the Olympics, and instead were forced to sit through Christianity being mocked on the global stage. It was beyond insulting, and Trump describing it as a "disgrace" seems pretty on point.

