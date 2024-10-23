Woman Caught On Video Going Ballistic Over Neighbor Voting For Trump: 'F**k You'

A woman embarrassed herself by melting down because her neighbor likes Donald Trump.

Election Day is less than two weeks away, and you can bet on things getting crazier and crazier as we get closer to November 5th.

The temperature for many people in the country is being turned up - not down - ahead of finding out if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will be the next President.

The polls being incredibly tight only adds further intrigue and interest. I always say that it's important to have fun with the situation. After all, none of us are going to make it out of life alive. Unfortunately for some other people, they take things way too seriously.

Woman flips out because neighbor likes Donald Trump.

That was on full display in a video shared Tuesday night by popular conservative X pundit Joel Fisher. He posted a video of a woman melting down because her neighbor had a pro-Trump sign in their yard.

Now, political signs being in yards isn't a new trend. As someone who lives in the Washington, D.C. area (location of the Hookstead Compound remains classified), I can't even count how many signs I see. Do you know what most people do when they see signs for a candidate they don't like?

They continue walking without caring one bit. That's not what the woman did in Fischer's video. She decided to confront her neighbor, and she wasn't calm about it.

"Oh my God. F*ck you that one. Moral? Oh my God. He's the most immoral person around. Oh, f*ck you. F*ck you," the woman shouted after her neighbor said she was voting for Trump because he's the more moral candidate.

Grab yourself some popcorn, an ice cold beer and enjoy a meltdown that perfectly sums up the state of politics for some people in America.

This video right here is a perfect example of what you *SHOULDN'T* do when it comes to engaging with others over politics.

Engaging in spirited debates and conversations about politics should be encouraged. Free speech is what makes America the greatest country on the planet, unlike the unwashed masses in Europe and the rest of the world.

However, you're out of your mind if you decide to go on private property and argue with your neighbor because they have a Trump sign in their yard. Who cares? It's not that big of a deal. Who your neighbor votes for is their business - not yours.

Instead of this woman just moving along with her day, she decided to spark up a verbal altercation that included plenty of f-bombs. That's not normal behavior. Mind your business and keep it moving. Life is too short to be this angry.

Do you have any experience with people behaving in unhinged fashion due to the election? I definitely want to hear about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.