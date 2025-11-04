Trump Prepares To Use Black Ops Teams In Mexico To Crush Drug Cartels: DETAILS

President Donald Trump reportedly is preparing to deploy America's deadliest military units to crush drug cartels in Mexico.

The President and the United States military are currently obliterating drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Stopping the cartels is a top priority for Trump's second administration. There is also a massive military build-up in the region and attention turns to Venezuela.

Now, it appears Trump is ready to take things to the next level.

Trump reportedly preparing to deploy JSOC units to Mexico.

NBC News reported Monday morning that Trump is getting ready to use one of the greatest assets at his disposal to crush the cartels:

JSOC.

The outlet reported the government and military have "begun detailed planning for a new mission to send U.S. troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to target drug cartels."

Drug labs, cartel members and cartel leadership will be key targets.

There is no timeline for when Trump will give the green light, but the units tasked with going will be from JSOC and operate under Title 50 authority, according to the report.

Title 50 authority allows black ops units to operate outside traditional military authority. Instead, they operate under intelligence authority.

JSOC consists of five elite units:

Delta Force

SEAL Team 6

Task Force Orange

24th STS

RRC

This report is something straight out of Taylor Sheridan's legendary film "Sicario." The entire plot of the movie is the CIA and block operations infiltrating into Mexico to wipe out a cartel leader.

Now, it's getting ready to play out in real life, and I can promise you the cartels have no idea what is coming for them.

Delta Force operators against cartel members is a mismatch of comical proportions. They're going to get iced before they even know what hits them.

For the security and future of our country, we should all hope the trash gets taken out. Handcuffs or a body bag. Either way is fine with me, but just get it done.