Trump Prepares To Use Black Ops Teams In Mexico To Crush Drug Cartels: DETAILS

President Donald Trump continues to target drug cartels with heavy military force.

PublishedUpdated

President Donald Trump reportedly is preparing to deploy America's deadliest military units to crush drug cartels in Mexico.

The President and the United States military are currently obliterating drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Stopping the cartels is a top priority for Trump's second administration. There is also a massive military build-up in the region and attention turns to Venezuela.

Now, it appears Trump is ready to take things to the next level.

Will the United States military strike against the Venezuelan regime? (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

Trump reportedly preparing to deploy JSOC units to Mexico.

NBC News reported Monday morning that Trump is getting ready to use one of the greatest assets at his disposal to crush the cartels:

JSOC.

The outlet reported the government and military have "begun detailed planning for a new mission to send U.S. troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to target drug cartels."

Drug labs, cartel members and cartel leadership will be key targets.

President Donald Trump reportedly is gearing up to utilize JSOC assets against the cartels in Mexico. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

There is no timeline for when Trump will give the green light, but the units tasked with going will be from JSOC and operate under Title 50 authority, according to the report.

Title 50 authority allows black ops units to operate outside traditional military authority. Instead, they operate under intelligence authority.

JSOC consists of five elite units:

Army Rangers Delta Force Navy SEAL (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

President Donald Trump reportedly is preparing to send JSOC units into Mexico. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

This report is something straight out of Taylor Sheridan's legendary film "Sicario." The entire plot of the movie is the CIA and block operations infiltrating into Mexico to wipe out a cartel leader.

Now, it's getting ready to play out in real life, and I can promise you the cartels have no idea what is coming for them.

Delta Force operators against cartel members is a mismatch of comical proportions. They're going to get iced before they even know what hits them.

President Donald Trump has made it clear he will fight the cartels and crush them. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

For the security and future of our country, we should all hope the trash gets taken out. Handcuffs or a body bag. Either way is fine with me, but just get it done.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.