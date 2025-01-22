Donald Trump Crushes Woke Nasty Preacher With Blunt Statement

President Donald Trump didn't hold back when addressing Mariann Budde's insane speech.

The Right Reverend Budde, who is the Bishop of Washington, spun people up into a frenzy when she lectured Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a Tuesday religious ceremony. She said the following, in part:

"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families — some who fear for their lives. And the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals. They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, gurdwara and temples."

It was one of the most unacceptable and inappropriate displays we've seen in a long time. It's not the job of any religious leader to tell Trump and Vance how to run the country. That mandate comes from the American people.

Trump crushes Budde after disgusting woke speech.

Well, Trump swung back with a statement on Truth Social that made it very clear he's not going to tolerate her nonsense. In fact, he says people are owed an apology.

America's leader wrote the following:

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!"

Trump has every right to demand an apology not just for himself but for the public. The Service of Prayer for the Nation at Washington National Cathedral is meant to put a cap on inauguration events and bring people together.

Instead, the woke bishop decided to use her time speaking to lecture someone who won the popular vote and every swing state in November.

In what world does she think she's in a place to lecture any President? It was a disgusting publicity stunt that seems to be paying off because she's going on "The View" Wednesday.

Don't ever bend the knee the wokeness. Don't give them one inch. It's never worth it. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.