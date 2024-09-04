Trump Makes Stance Clear On Releasing JFK Assassination And UFO Files: VIDEO

Donald Trump sounds like he's ready to open the floodgates when it comes to two topics that fascinate Americans:

John F. Kennedy being assassinated and UFOs.

The former President and current Republican nominee released some files related to JFK being assassinated in Dallas in 1963, but ultimately decided not to release them all.

The decision to keep some files secret nearly 60 years later at the time was a disappointing development for many people fascinated by history. The JFK assassination remains one of the most debated and fascinating events in American history. Many Americans do not believe the official government story that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

Donald Trump open to releasing more JFK files

Well, it sounds like Trump will dump the rest of the JFK files if elected President in November, and he'll bring the same energy to getting UFO info out to the public.

"They also are pushing me on Kennedy. And I did release a lot, but I had people come to me and beg me not to do it. But I'll be doing that very early. Yeah, no, but I would do that," Trump said during the interview when asked about UFOs and the JFK assassination files.

When talking specifically about releasing videos and files relating to UFOs, the former POTUS said, "I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that."

You can watch his full comments below starting around 43:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't care what your politics are. You can hate or love Trump. That's up to you, but I think it's a pretty common sense stance to argue documents related to the murder of someone more than 60 years ago have no business remaining classified.

What could possibly be in the JFK files that's still relevant in 2024? I'm sure the intel community will argue that sources and methods are contained in the documents.

That excuse can't be tolerated. The way American intel operated in 1963 is nothing like we do today. That's just a blanket excuse the government can throw out. Ignore it, and demand better.

Trump should have released all the JFK files when he had the chance to as President. He released some but certainly not all of them.

Now, he's claiming he'll dump them out for people to read through and will push for UFO transparency. From a pure history and curiosity standpoint, I want to know what's in those files.

Do you think Trump will follow through on this promise if he wins the election? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.