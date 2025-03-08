Donald Trump, Kid Rock And Bill Maher Will Have Dinner This Month At The White House Thanks To Kid Rock

One of the wildest collaborations of public figures is going to happen later this month, and it's all thanks to Kid Rock.

It’s no secret that Bill Maher is not a fan of Donald Trump (hang with me, I promise this connects). Since Trump burst onto the political scene in 2016, Maher has been one of the most vocal opponents of the sitting president, often using his show "Real Time with Bill Maher" to make his opinions known.

Kid Rock, an ardent Trump supporter, looked at this situation and saw an opportunity. He revealed that he was able to set up a dinner that will involve himself, Trump, and Maher at the White House at the end of March.

"I’m actually going to try and unite this country and I’m starting at the end of the month I’m taking Bill Maher to the White House for dinner. This guy who has done nothing but talk smack about the president since day one," Rock said .

Remember, while Maher may not be the biggest fan of Trump himself, that doesn’t mean he’s a complete idiot. Maher has actually built himself quite the reputation for calling out the stupidity and hypocrisy within the Democrat party. He opposed how the country handled the Covid situation , and doesn’t think that men belong in women’s sports.

Of course, this won’t solve some of the big disunity problems the country has. But given that we live in an age where entertainers have a lot of influence over how people think, this could have a noticeable impact.

I love this idea, if for no other reason because of how random it is. A musician, a comedian, and the president having dinner at the White House? Sounds like the start of a good joke - and a great meeting.