Donald Trump Releases Fiery Statement Vowing Violent Action Over Hostages

President-elect Donald Trump wants American hostages held in the Middle East released, and is vowing action if they're not.

Hamas is believed to still be holding seven American hostages more than a year after the horrific October 7th attack in Israel.

The fate of the seven American hostages and others held by Hamas remains largely unknown. Well, Trump laid down an ultimatum.

Donald Trump demands hostages be released or Hamas will face consequences

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW," Trump shared Monday on Truth Social.

What exactly does Trump mean when he states:

What exactly does Trump mean when he states:

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America."

That remains unclear, but there's now question the United States military has the ability to carry rescue options anywhere we want in the Middle East.

The American military is the greatest military on the planet, and there's no close second. America's ability to conduct hostage rescue missions is unrivaled. We have capabilities no other country on the planet could dream of possessing. We have the best tech and the best operators. If Trump makes the call on a hostage rescue mission, you better believe our guys can get it done.

Either that, or he'll use more conventional means.

Trump returns to office on January 20th, and it won't take long once he's sworn in to figure out what his course of action in the Middle East will be. Let's hope it results in getting all our people home.