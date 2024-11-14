Donald Trump Sings 'God Bless America' In Awesome Video: WATCH

President-elect Donald Trump was vibing Wednesday night.

The soon-to-be 47th President of the United States was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in order to meet with Republicans in Congress and with President Joe Biden.

People had high hopes of being able to see a lengthy Oval Office meeting between Biden and Trump. In reality, the public only got to see a very short exchange between the two.

It was pretty disappointing. There was no crazy back and forth as many hoped, but the billionaire real estate mogul did churn out some content after getting home.

Donald Trump sings "God Bless America."

Margo Martin shared a video of Trump and Elon Musk singing "God Bless America" with Chris Macchio at Mar-a-Lago, and it was a moment of guys just being dudes.

Watch the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the reactions were very fun online.

Imagine going back in time to 2012, showing someone this video and explaining Trump is returning to the White House for his *SECOND TIME,* and the guy furthest to the right is worth around $300 billion.

Not sure a single person would have believed you. Not one person would have thought you were being serious. People might have tried to get you to a doctor in order to get your head checked.

Yet, it's very real, and it's highly-entertaining. Say whatever you want about Trump, but the vibes in America since he crushed Kamala Harris in the election have been incredibly smooth.

Are you not enjoying the show? The President-elect is out here singing "God Bless America" with Elon Musk. It's absolutely awesome.

Something tells me the next four years are going to be very content rich, and I can't wait to experience it all. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.