Donald Trump Drops One Of His Funniest Lines Ever When Talking About Fat Friend: WATCH

President Donald Trump gave the internet another all-time great clip.

Say whatever you want about Trump, but the one thing you can't say is that he's not funny. In a different life, the 45th and 47th President of America could have been a great stand-up comedian.

He knows how to entertain crowds, work the room and make people laugh. Sometimes, the billionaire real estate mogul does it on purpose.

Other times, he just gets to cooking without even trying, and that's what happened Monday.

President Donald Trump drops hilarious line.

Trump addressed the media Monday while discussing plans to control drug prices in America, and one specific moment is going mega-viral.

The President started riffing about a fat friend of his who takes the popular weight loss drug Ozempic. Trump called the drug "the fat shot drug," and claimed it wasn't working on his buddy.

Check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"It's not working."

Print it and put it on a poster because that's one of the funniest responses to a person being on Ozempic that I've ever heard.

I don't even think Trump had any intention of being funny. He was just riffing and rolling with his comments, and as we've seen before, he absolutely nailed it.

Props to Trump for continuing to be the funniest man to ever be President, and there isn't a close second. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.