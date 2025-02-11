Trump Destroys 'Nasty' Elizabeth Warren With Just Four Words: WATCH

President Donald Trump dunked on Senator Elizabeth Warren Monday, and did it in classic Trump fashion.

Trump isn't known for holding back when it comes to his thoughts. In fact, America's 45th and 47th President is known for being a bit of a comedian.

He never hesitates to roast people, and he was in prime form Monday when discussing the Democrat from Massachusetts.

Donald Trump roasts Elizabeth Warren.

Trump's never been a fan of Warren, and if there was any hope they'd make up and become friends, he seemed to eliminate it during a press gaggle in the Oval Office.

"She’s a fake…She’s a nasty woman. She’s a really nasty woman. Despite her phony beer commercial," Trump told the press when talking about her criticism of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau being shut down, according to Sky News.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not remember, the Democrat Senator once released a very strange beer video on Instagram.

It wasn't just cringe. It looked incredibly staged, and Warren isn't a good actress. That's a bad combination!

Trump, at the time, crushed her on X by pointing out the awkward exchange with her husband made zero sense.

To this day, it still doesn't.

Now, he's in the Oval Office during his second term as President, and he's still cooking Elizabeth Warren. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

You might not be able to count on much in life, but you can always count on President Donald Trump cracking jokes and roasting people.

