Trump Pulls Epic Power Move With New Oval Office Addition: PHOTOS

President Donald Trump did some redecorating in the Oval Office with a great addition.

The Oval Office is the most recognizable office in the world. It's not just where the President works and hosts meetings.

The White House location is a representation of American strength and power. It now includes a pretty cool item on the wall.

President Trump hangs copy of the Declaration of Independence in Oval Office.

The official POTUS account tweeted (and later deleted for some unknown reason) a pair of photos of Trump hanging a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office.

"The Nationals Archives delivered the Declaration of Independence to the White House at the President’s request. It is displayed in the Oval Office where it will be carefully protected and preserved," press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in a statement.

The original document is housed in the National Archives, and is 100% worth checking out if you ever get the chance.

You can see photos of the copy Trump put up in the Oval Office below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Politics aside, it's great to see something like this unfold in the Oval Office. The Declaration of Independence is an incredibly important and historic document.

As the joke goes, it's the greatest breakup letter ever written. We gave the British the middle finger, told them we were leaving their little empire and then kicked their butt in the Revolutionary War.

Now, a copy of it hangs in the Oval Office for every visitor to see. As a history buff, seeing stuff like this is really neat. It's an additional reminder of American exceptionalism to everyone who visits.

What do you think of Trump's addition to the Oval Office? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.