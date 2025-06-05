Trump Ruthlessly Trolls Foreign Leader Over America Dominating D-Day, Needs Just A Few Words: WATCH

President Donald Trump was cooking Thursday during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Trump welcomed Germany's new leader to the Oval Office, and if there's one thing we know about the President, his Oval Meetings are often comedy gold or absolute chaos.

The greatest example is the full-blown insanity of his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That might be hard to top.

However, Trump did manage to drop another incredible moment with Merz.

Trump trolls Germany's leader of D-Day victory.

Friday is the 81-year anniversary of D-Day in WWII. Thousands of American and allied troops poured onto the beaches of Normandy and dropped behind enemy lines to begin the liberation of Europe.

American farm kids armed with M1 rifles and Thompson submachine guns kicked down the front door of Europe. To put it as simply as possible, they kicked ass on June 6, 1944. The Germans had no idea what hit them.

Trump took the opportunity to remind Merz of this fact during the Thursday meeting between the two world leaders.

"That was not a pleasant day for you? This was not a great day," Trump said with a gigantic smirk on his face as Merz brought up the anniversary of the historic operation.

What an absolute incredible power move from the President. It's never a bad idea to remind the world who is boss.

It's the United States of America.

Adolf Hitler and the Germans thought they could dominate all of Europe. I guess they didn't calculate what happens when you cut a bunch of young American men armed to the teeth loose on the enemy.

They hit those beaches and unleashed justice and violence at a level not seen since. They steamrolled the Germans. The paratroopers took out the artillery and caused nonstop chaos behind the lines.

The beach landings rushed the bunkers and gun emplacements as Allied navy ships unleashed hell as they pounded the Germans.

As I often like to say, the Soviets were doing a lot of fighting, but Germany's fate was officially sealed the moment American boots hit the sand on Normandy. It wasn't a matter of if the Allies would crush Germany.

It was simply a matter of how much longer it would take.

Finally, one of the coolest gifts I've ever received was a print of Easy Company taking out the guns on D-Day signed by Dick Winters, Wild Bill Guarnere, Buck Compton and Donald Malarkey.

American legends, and members of the greatest generation.

