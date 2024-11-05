Chilling Trump Ad Features Awesome Kid Rock Song: WATCH

Donald Trump teamed up with Kid Rock for the best campaign ad of the election season.

Tuesday is Election Day, and we'll hopefully know who our next President is sooner rather than later. Will Donald Trump return to the Oval Office? Can Vice President Kamala Harris hold him off?

We'll find out soon enough. Everyone is leaving it all out on the field, and that includes a campaign ad from Donald Trump that feels like a legit movie trailer.

Donald Trump campaign ad features Kid Rock song

The former President and current Republican nominee tweeted a video Monday afternoon featuring Vice President nominee JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, Nicole Shanahan, RFK JR, Elon Musk and other Trump allies, and the best part was the music.

Kid Rock's awesome song "American Rock 'n' Roll" played as a feeling of patriotism and optimism swept across the entire video.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Are you not ready to run through a wall? Are you not fired up? I don't know how anyone can watch the video above and not get some goosebumps.

I don't care whether you love or hate Trump. You're welcome to have any opinion you want on him and Kamala Harris. This is America, and we still are allowed to have freedom of thought.

No matter your politics, hearing Kid Rock's "American Rock 'n' Roll" play as you see rocket ships, fighter jets, Tulsi Gabbard saluting a grave site, Vance with his kids and more Americana-style items is simply awesome.

It's such a good song, and while most songs would be pointless in a political ad, the 2017 song from Kid Rock seems perfect for it.

Now, we sit and wait as election results start rolling in tonight. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com who you're cheering for!