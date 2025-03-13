Donald Trump Makes Major Move To Start War Over European Alcohol: DETAILS

President Donald Trump is gearing up for a potential alcohol trade war, and it's a war America must win.

The President has been using the threat of tariffs and actually putting them in place to bend countries to the will of America.

How is it going so far? Well, the jury remains out on that. The market doesn't seem to be loving the trade war, but it also appears Mexico and Canada don't really have the means to hold out long.

Even the threat of tariffs forced Mexico to send more troops to the border to secure it. Now, Trump has his sights on a new target:

Alcohol.

President Donald Trump goes after French alcohol.

Trump hopped on Truth Social Thursday morning to announce that America is going to war with the European Union after a "nasty 50 tariff" was slapped on Whiskey produced in the USA.

We simply can't tolerate that nonsense.

"The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.," Trump wrote on Truth Social when announcing the news.

No retreat. No surrender. We will crush the dirty Europeans when it comes to alcohol if this is a game they want to play.

First off, French champagne might be the most overrated drink in the world. I've had one glass in my life, and it was from a $5,000 bottle (I didn't buy the bottle, to be clear).

It was terrible. I've had $15 champagne that I enjoyed more. I have no idea why anyone would spend money on that trash.

Stick to ice cold domestic beers and American whiskey. That's what built this country and won two World Wars. If it was good enough for the boys in WWII, then it should be good enough for all of us.

Also, if the soulless Europeans think they can win a war with America over booze, then they're living in a fantasyland.

This is the country where college football is king, and our tailgates are legendary. We will drink them under a table if we have to. At this point, it might be our patriotic duty, and that's exactly the excuse I plan to use if my fiancée gives me a hard time about cracking them open early during the Big Ten Tournament.

It's not about me anymore. It's about the red, white and blue.

Hold the line at all costs. Total victory is our only option. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.