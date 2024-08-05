Donald Trump Walks Out To Legendary Rap Song For Interview, Leans Into Being Shot

Donald Trump is leaning into the fact he survived taking a bullet.

It's hard to believe it's already nearly been a month since a would-be assassin opened fire at Trump during a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania.

The former President and current Republican POTUS nominee was fortunately only hit in the ear. He missed taking a bullet to the skull by a fraction of an inch.

Instead of running from the fact he was nearly assassinated, the Republican leader is smartly leaning into it with a great cultural reference.

Donald Trump walks out to 50 Cent's "Many Men."

Trump walked out to the legendary rap song "Many Men" by 50 Cent for his Monday interview with Adin Ross. For those of you who don't know, the song is about when 50 Cent survived a shooting and it's awesome.

Watch the moment unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The "Many Men" comparison has been happening ever since Trump was shot, and I suggested he should have walked out to it at the RNC.

The smart move is to lean into being shot as much as possible. It's an easy way to remind people just how badass his reaction was. He didn't run or cower. The former President stood tall with absolute defiance as he shouted "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

The message of the famous 50 Cent song isn't that different. In fact, there's some lyrics that apply almost perfectly:

Hommo shot me, three weeks later he got shot down

Now it's clear that I'm here for a real reason

'Cause he got hit like I got hit, but he ain't f*ckin' breathin'

Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump and almost immediately got killed by a shot from a counter-sniper team. It's not the perfect comparison, but there are certainly similarities.

Trump should really make this his official entrance song for all campaign events. That would set the internet on fire. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.