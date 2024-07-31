New Trump Shooting Video Shows Infuriating Security Failure

A shocking video shows a person openly running on a rooftop minutes before Donald Trump was shot.

The Republican nominee was shot in the ear during a July 13 rally in Butler, PA when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots at him.

Crooks was killed by return fire from a counter-sniper team. Many questions remain about how a 20-year-old was able to get on a rooftop with a rifle and have a clear line of sight at the former President without anyone stopping him.

A new video will make those questions much more intense.

New Donald Trump shooting video surfaces.

Fox News Digital obtained video from shooting survivor James Copenhaver that shows just how bad the failures were on that day.

The video published by Fox News Digital shows a person clear as day running across the rooftop area from where Crooks fired his shots.

The current Republican POTUS nominee was shot less than three minutes later, according to Fox News Digital. That means that despite a person very noticeably running across a roof around 150 yards away and in clear sight, people in a security role failed to see him or do anything.

You can watch the stunning footage in the tweet from Fox News below.

The entire situation has been a stunning failure for the Secret Service. It's now believed law enforcement authorities were aware of Crooks being possibly a suspicious person up to 90 minutes before the shooting occurred.

Body camera footage from officers who responded to the shooting also confirmed Crooks had a rangefinder and it's also known that a photograph was circulated of him long before the shooting occurred.

Yet, with all those warnings, Secret Service and local police still weren't able to stop him from getting multiple shots off at Trump. It's a miracle Trump took only a single bullet to the ear. He was a quarter of an inch away from being murdered on live TV, and the situation seemingly gets more embarrassing for the Secret Service with every new piece of information the public gets.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for any updates as we may have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.