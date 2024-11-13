Don Lemon Savagely Roasted After Announcing He's Leaving X

Don Lemon certainly won't be missed on X.

The former CNN host, whose career on TV imploded in incredible fashion, took to X on Wednesday with a wildly pretentious statement to announce that he's leaving X.

The statement even featured what looks like a staged photo of Lemon with a microphone. The classiness wafts over you. Soak it up. Enjoy it.

Why is he leaving Elon Musk's social media platform? Because the new terms of service require disputes to be brought in court in Texas. Apparently, Lemon fears courts might have judges that aren't liberal. Gasp. The horror.

Don Lemon roasted after announcing he's leaving X.

I'm not sure what Lemon was hoping for when he shared the statement, but if he was hoping for people to pour one out for him with tears in their eyes, that's just not going to happen.

People made it clear they absolutely aren't going to miss him. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Anyone who posts a letter announcing they're leaving a social media platform 100% deserves to be roasted and booted into the sun.

Nobody - and I truly mean nobody - is important enough to draft a letter announcing they're leaving a social media platform.

Don Lemon seems to think he's the President of the United States and not a failed TV anchor. It's a weird mix of being hilarious and absolutely pathetic.

Just leave and don't say a word. It's really not that hard. Instead, he felt this statement was necessary and is now getting ruthlessly cooked. You simply love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.