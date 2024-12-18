Don Jr.'s New Palm Beach Girlfriend May Be A Closet Liberal And Great Patriots Are Concerned

Well, it took … one whole week … for the new girlfriend drama to infiltrate the Trump White House. Who saw it coming?!

Of course, you did! We all did. This is how these things work. Don Jr. brings a new Palm Beach socialite smokeshow into Mar-a-Lago, and she's already stirring the pot within a week.

Record-time if you ask me. Quick work. Diabolical.

According to sources who spilled the beans to the Daily Mail, Bettina Anderson is eying a cozy position in Washington next month. But some within the MAGA circle are concerned she's too liberal, may be an informant, and has some pretty questionable past social media posts.

Not a great combo for Making America Great Again:

You be the judge here

Donald Trump Jr.'s new flame Bettina Anderson's social media activity and public persona is causing considerable concern within the MAGA world.

Many divulged to DailyMail.com that there are worries she is a liability for Don Jr. and the president-elect, who will just cause a 'headache' for the administration.

Social media posts from Anderson show her views haven't always aligned with the MAGA platform.

This includes sharing a post showing herself wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, another sharing pro-Black Lives Matter sentiments and others exhibiting anti-traditional family values.

Uh-oh. Don't love this for our great president-elect. Don't love it at all. And it all comes as Bettina here apparently wants a job in Trump's cabinet as some artsy philanthropist.

So, who does Trump trust? Don Jr., or these nasty sources ratting out Bettina to the Daily Mail? Unfortunately, there is a smoking gun here in the form of Anderson's past social media posts.

They don't exactly scream MAGA:

Yikes. Not great. MAGA doesn't support the woke – and corrupt – BLM movement, and they definitely don't support woke – and corrupt – mask-wearing.

That would be 0 for 2, Bettina Anderson. Not great. Still time to get back on track, but it's getting late.

Now, these were all posts from years ago, specifically 2020, otherwise known as the most miserable year in the history of time.

Does Bettina get a pass? Maybe. But, this is certainly reason for pause if you're Trump.

Big-time decisions await our great president-elect.

Stay tuned.