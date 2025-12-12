Dolly Parton Faces Nasty Attack On Social Media, Fans Rush In With Awesome Reactions

Dolly Parton is an American icon and one of the most famous women in America.

One woman learned the hard way that insulting Dolly Parton is a very bad idea.

There are few women in America more popular than the iconic singer. She's been a legend for decades, and is still going strong at the age of 79.

The "Islands in the Stream" singer seems to have more energy than people a fraction of her age. It's incredibly impressive.

Woman destroyed for calling Dolly Parton "creepy creature."

If there's one thing you don't want to do on the internet, it's probably attacking Dolly Parton. It's hard to find a person more universally loved. It's not going to go well for anyone who makes that decision.

Well, that's one lesson a woman on X got a front row seat for after referring to the country music legend as a "creepy creature."

How do we think this went over in the replies? Did you guess not well at all? Congratulations! You guessed correctly.

Attacking Dolly Parton is nasty business, and we won't be tolerating it here at OutKick! Not as long as I'm alive and still have access to the internet.

We will protect our national treasure and icon at all costs. With how divided America is these days, we have to unite around our common beliefs.

I think it's safe to say 99.9999% of Americans have a positive view of Dolly Parton, and they absolutely should.

