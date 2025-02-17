Dolly Parton Embarrasses Herself With Wildly Dumb Video: WATCH

Dolly Parton needs to fire the person responsible for her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

The country music icon is one of the most famous women in the history of music. When you think of successful women in entertainment, you think of Dolly Parton.

She's been a star for generations. A truly unstoppable talent. An OutKick fan favorite. I could go on and on, but it would just get repetitive. We all know what the "Jolene" singer is about, and that's why I'm stunned by what brings us here today.

Dolly Parton's collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter is unbelievably bad.

Parton linked up with Sabrina Carpenter for "Please Please Please," and the music video is something that should have been left on the editing room floor.

It's not bad.

It's unwatchable.

How did two talented people team up to produce such a heaping pile of garbage? I don't have the answer, but you'll be shocked by the music video for the track.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, who are we firing over this? Who can we arrest? If you told me Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton were teaming up, I would immediately assume it would be a hit.

Instead, we get something that looks like it's out of "The Stepford Wives" with a bad injection of AI. Managing to mess something this simple up is mind-boggling.

It's Sabrina Carpenter, after all!

We all still love Dolly, but this was a huge swing and a miss. We get paid to call balls and strikes here at OutKick, and this music video was an unmitigated disaster. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.