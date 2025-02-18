Dog Allegedly Attacked In Brutal Fashion By Crazy Lady, Internet Reacts

The internet is fired up over a dog allegedly being attacked.

There are few things better in life than a great dog. There's nothing like having a great dog. There's a reason they're called a man's best friend.

They can hunt, provide protection and are also great companions. No matter how badly your day is going, your dog is always excited to see you.

That's why attacks against dogs aren't treated well!

Alleged dog attack goes viral on Reddit.

A person on the Bozeman subreddit has people *VERY* fired up after alleging their dog was attacked by a woman at a park.

The post states the following:

"This town is getting crazy! My kids and two friends were over at the Valley Grove park on Mary Rd and Beck ng (no one was around) and had our Golden Retriever on a leash. A lady who was walking by with her dog came over and started yelling at them with profanity and telling us that dogs weren't allowed at that park and how they were not allowed to be there, at a COMMUNITY PARK. (I went back couldn't find any signs there that said that about dogs on leash). Our kids kept apologizing (kudos to them for deescalating the situation) and she just kept yelling. She then left and CAME BACK in her car, proceeded to come up to our dog and pepper sprayed the dog in the face then told our kids to ***** (lots more profanity) go home and never come back to her park. She then got in her car and left."

Now, it's not hard to understand why this isn't going over well. Pepper spraying a dog that isn't causing a problem is deranged behavior.

Let's check in on some of the reactions:

I would 100% call the cops if someone pepper sprayed my dog.

Someone else would be calling the cops if she attacked my dog like that.

You have more restraint than I would if someone pepper sprayed my dog

Police, OP.

Why are you telling us? Go to the police.

Seems like a reasonable situation for a PSA. I would never expect someone to pepper spray my dog in a public park for no reason. But now that I know that there’s a psychopath on the loose I can be more careful.

Yeah I'd be in trouble for assault if some lady pepper sprayed my pup

I've come across a lady at Pete's Hill carrying pepper spray as a warning towards off leash dogs. Funny place to be walking if you're afraid of dogs if you ask me. 🤷‍♀️ Sorry that happened to your pup. That's horrible. I don't understand what is wrong with people. Hope everyone is doing okay after that experience!

And this Karen is still walking?

Yeah, I would have slapped the sh*t out of her. I have no idea how assault and battery laws apply to dogs but I wouldn’t give a sh*t in the moment, I’d defend a dog the same way I’d defend a kid against a psycho with a weapon. She would be on the ground.

I would be in jail if somebody pepper sprayed my dogs

Wow. Go to the police. I would have held her there as I called 911.

If someone pepper sprayed my dog I would lose all control over what happened to them next. I’m a non violent person generally but just reading that made me rage. Call the police and hope they find her. Sorry that happened to your kids.

Now, let me be clear here for everyone reading this. I'm not a violent person. Not at all. I hate the smell of iron in blood. Hate it, and I would never encourage violence outside extreme circumstances.

Having said that, you're gambling with your safety if you pepper spray or shoot someone's dog for no reason. A violent dog out of control? Game on. Get after it. Neutralize the threat. A dog at a park you don't like being there?

Yeah, that's going to be a hard pass, and depending on the person's dog you do it to, your world might get wrecked. Best case scenario, you get arrested or cited for animal abuse. Worst case scenario, you get lit up like a Christmas tree.

There's also a very easy solution here for the upset woman. Put one foot in front of the other and leave. Generally speaking, you should leave strangers alone. You should 100% leave strangers alone with their kids and dog. There's no reason to start an altercation. You simply do not know what other people are capable of, and fortunately for the alleged attacker, the other adult showed some serious restraint. As you can read in the comments, many people wouldn't have done the same. Make smarter decisions, and let's hope the person responsible is caught. We simply can't have people like this running around society. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.