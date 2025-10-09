Does This Look Like A Woman Who Would Cut A Man's Testicle After Breaking Into His House?

Guys, if you're in Toledo, protect your nuts at all time

This story is nuts.

Toledo, Ohio police are hunting for a woman they say pulled off a home invasion Tuesday that resulted in a male resident ending up with a lacerated "testicle sac."

Local media reports say Jeanita Hopings, 45, is wanted on a felonious assault charge. Cops say she kicked down the front door of the residence. The victim heard the commotion and ran downstairs naked to see what was going on.

That's when all hell, ALLEGEDLY, broke loose.

Cops say Hopings then sliced the man's "testicle sac" with some sort of instrument that caused the sac to be "clearly exposed" due to the stabbing or whatever you want to call the nutsack attack.

ALLEGEDLY.

Hopings, as of Thursday afternoon, is still on the run and turning into something of a Facebook celebrity.

"Jeanita Hopings....... you bout to be a celebrity. Lorena Bobbitt style. Bet nobody cross you again," one Toledo man wrote on Facebook.

"Free Jeanita," wrote someone else.

That resulted in a message from Jeanita's Facebook account.

"Jeanita FREE," the account commented.

Wait, WHAT?

From the sound of things, we have ourselves a catch me if you can situation between Toledo Ballsack Lacerator and the Toledo Police department.

This development has left the male population shook.

"Come on Sistaz an you all wonder why we choose white women," a man named Darius commented on Facebook.

"I’ll rather go to jail for fu--in with a white woman or take my chances getting beat up by the police for dating a white woman than get shot or get my blueballz cut off."

Men, be careful out there. Protect your nuts at all time. Jeanita is on the loose.