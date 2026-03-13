Does This Hulu Movie Look Familiar To You?

At least I don't have to leave my couch to watch this garbage.

I don't think I'm breaking any news here by saying Hollywood and the entertainment industry at large has been creatively bankrupt for quite some time now.

Every movie that gets farted out by these mega studios in today's day and age is either a woke reboot or a crappy sequel of some kind.

I can honestly say I haven't been to a movie theater on my own accord in years (though my wife will drag me to one of the aforementioned woke reboot/crappy sequel from time to time), but movies that are made and released directly by streaming services aren't much better.

Today's offender is a little flick called Pizza Movie (I wonder how long it took to come up with that title) starring "Stranger Things'" very own Gaten Matarrazo and the kid from "The Goldbergs," set to come out on April 3.

Do me a favor, watch the trailer and tell me if this movie's premise looks familiar to you at all.

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"Hey guys, I have a crazy idea! A couple of outcasts take a bunch of drugs and get SUPER hungry, so they go on this wacky adventure to go get a pizza, and that's when the hijinks really ensue! We will call it Pizza Movie."

I have no clue who this BriTANicK is other than a sketch comedy duo (the worst kind of duo, honestly) from Atlanta, but one of these two goobers HAD to have seen Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle at least once, right?

I guess I have to give them some credit here, because this isn't a woke reboot or a sequel, but it's basically the Hollywood version of "copy my homework but make it look different enough so we don't get caught."

That might sound like sour grapes from a guy who has become disenfranchised with the movie industry, but I am absolutely not alone in thinking this.

Yep, this is going to be Harold and Kumar Go To a Pizza Parlor.

I have no clue why Hollywood can't come up with something original, but it's getting old.

At least I don't have to leave my couch if my wife ever gets a wild hair and wants to watch this garbage.

There's a silver lining in there somewhere.