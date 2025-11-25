Does An Affair With A Married Neighbor Really Have To Ruin Your Long-Distance Relationship?

The long-distance relationship, the carrot on a string of relationships that pulls you along, and you somehow keep chasing. Then the neighbor catches your eye.

It's a scenario many have found themselves in. What do you do? Your girlfriend is all the way in Canada and your neighbor, pregnant and married as she may be, is right there.

All of a sudden, you've been sucked into something that at 23 you don’t know if you can get out of. The solution is an easy one, if you can get past the romance of it all and see what's really going on. I don’t know that he can.

The concerned man in a long-distance relationship of a year wrote of his situation, "We were school friends, reconnected when she moved abroad, talked daily, fell in love, and started planning a future together."

This isn’t the sort of fall in love where you start messing around with a pregnant neighbor, or so he thought. They were talking about marriage once his girlfriend has a stable job, and he gets settled in Germany, where he's moving soon.

The Pregnant Neighbor Complication: When Temptation Has a Due Date

Is that still the plan? Perhaps, but for the last four months he's been having an emotional and physical affair, as he describes it, with his 27-year-old neighbor, who is married with a child and is currently pregnant.

"We’ve kissed multiple times. We sext. We talk constantly. And the messed-up part? I talk to both of them daily because the time zones are different, so it weirdly "fits" into my schedule," he said.

"I know what I’m doing is wrong. I feel guilty, anxious, and disgusted with myself… but I still keep doing it. It’s like a cycle I can’t break."

The worst part is that he's letting the two ladies distract him. His focus is gone. He's supposed to be learning German for his move. He's instead juggling the two women in his life.

He can’t stop and is worried that lives are going to get ruined. Where does he go from here? I told you the solution is an easy one for those who can properly follow their heart. He has to see where things are going with the pregnant neighbor.

Is she willing to throw it all away and run off with him? It's messy, I know. But matters of the heart are often complicated. He, even if it's subconsciously, isn’t really into his girlfriend or moving to Germany.

The answers and a young life as stepdad are right in front of him. Does he want to lose the neighbor and wonder if she was the one that got away for the rest of his life? I don’t think so.