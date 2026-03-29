Dodgers Fans Welcome New Season By Pulling Hair & Exchanging Punches In The Stands

It wouldn’t be baseball season without fans fighting in the stands. It hasn’t always been part of the tradition of the game, but it's very much part of the modern day experience.

We didn’t have to wait long for hair pulling and punches to be thrown in the stands this season. Dodgers fans reportedly seated in Section 309 decided Opening Day was as good as any to get after it.

There weren’t any details about what sparked the brawl and the action is already in progress in the short clip of the fight, but there was a nice breakdown of why going to Dodger Stadium isn’t what it used to be.

When you put it like that, who doesn’t want to drop more than $1,000 and trade part of their soul stuck in two hours of traffic to show up to the ballpark and start fighting with your fellow Dodgers fans?

If that doesn’t sound to you like a good time, you haven’t evolved along with the game. We have pitch clocks now, and automated ball-strike challenges, and we have tattooed ladies fighting in the stands.

Dodgers Fans Didn’t Wait To Get The First Brawl Of The New Season Out Of The Way

That's a much better version of the game than the one that came before it. The best part of it all might be the end of the video.

The ladies have worn themselves out and one of them causally checks her phone while the other walks up the stairs like nothing happened. They each may have a few less strands of hair on their head, but they're satisfied.

The new bruises they collected are just part of Opening Day at Dodgers Stadium. The first fight of many is like getting that first home run out of the way. You don’t have to press, you can relax and let the game come to you.