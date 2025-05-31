Dodger Stadium's Falling Concrete Hits Yankees Fan, Requires Medical Attention

The Los Angeles Dodgers may need to modify their pregame warning to fans: "Watch out for flying balls, bats… and concrete!"

During Friday night's highly anticipated World Series rematch between the Dodgers and the Yankees, a New York fan ended up needing medical attention after allegedly getting hit by a piece of concrete that fell from the stadium's roof.

The Bronx may be burning… but Los Angeles is crumbling.

In a photo posted by The Athletic, Ricardo Aquino was seen holding a sizable chunk of concrete that he says fell from the top tier of the stadium during the third inning of Friday night's game. At one point, staffers and a police officer came to check on him before he received some medical attention.

"He’s in some pain, but all it was, was the hit. He’s not bleeding, but he’s in some pain," a friend translated Aquino's answers to an Athletic reporter's questions.

Cell phone video as well as other fan reports posted on social media corroborate the Yankees fan's account of the falling concrete.

AARON JUDGE WAS INJURED IN 2023 AFTER HITTING DODGER OUTFIELD WALL

As one person on X tweeted, that is a pretty sizable piece of concrete that fortunately didn't hit Aquino in the head as it appeared to fall quite some distance before hitting him.

Ironically, this concrete incident happened at Dodger Stadium with the Dodgers and Yankees playing each other. Just two years ago, the stadium had ANOTHER incident, that involved Aaron Judge being placed on the 10-day IL after making a catch at the right field wall.

Judge ended up on the injured list with a bruised ligament after his right foot slammed into a piece of cement that, for some reason, was still allowed to be in the outfield despite not having any padding on it. The Dodgers extended the wall padding across the outfield after Judge's injury.

It's time for Los Angeles to fix their damn stadium already. Built in 1962, Dodger Stadium is MLB's third-oldest ballpark, behind Wrigley Field (1914) and Fenway Park (1912).

One person on X tweeted that the Dodgers' home ballpark needs "to be condemned," while others hinted the fan that was hit could be getting some money from a potential lawsuit.

Who knows, maybe the fact that they have the highest payroll at $336 million this year, not to mention all that deferred money they will eventually owe to Shohei Ohtani, means they can't even afford the necessary repairs for the antiquated stadium!

As of current writing, the Dodgers have not issued a statement regarding the falling concrete striking the New York fan.

