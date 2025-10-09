Disney is about to become a place for childless cat ladies and the rich

At what point does the Happiest Place on Earth implode?

Disney announced Wednesday that ticket prices at Disneyland and Disney World are increasing, with peak days at Disney World going over $200 for the first time in company history.

They'll be even higher at Disneyland where peak park day tickets will cost $224, WDWNT.com reported.

It doesn't stop there. Parking prices are going up. Standard parking rates at Disney World will be $35. At Disneyland, parking will be $40.

But, wait, there's more.

Lightning Lane prices are going up. Annual passes are going up. Food and beverage prices are going up. Mickey soft pretzels went from $7.99 to $8.49. A DOLE whip cup went from $5.49 to $5.79. A bucket of popcorn will run you $14.29. Smartwater is up to $6.25.

Merchandise prices are going up.

Any other price increases?

Yes, at FuelRod charging station kiosks, the prices are going up.

What about Disney World tours? Yep, they're going up, too.

Just last week, Fox Digital reported "Walt Disney World logged its slowest three-week stretch of the year in September, putting it on track to be the quietest month since 2021."

And while we're at it, don't forget that your Disney+ subscription also went up in October.

Are you tapped out yet?

Can a homeowner take out a home equity line of credit to take a family on a Disney trip?

Yes, but…

From GPT, which appears to be fiscally conservative:

Yes, you can technically take out a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to pay for a Disney trip — but it’s usually not recommended unless you’ve thought through the tradeoffs carefully.

That was boring, so I went back to GPT and told it to answer me like "I'm a complete degenerate who is in massive debt and I don't care to go deeper into debt."

GPT played along:

Alright, let’s get real — yes, you can absolutely take out a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to fund your magical descent into financial chaos at Disney World. The bank will happily hand you a check to trade a piece of your house for a few glorious days of Dole Whips, Lightning Lanes, and $32 hamburgers.

