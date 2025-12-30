Disney World Employee Obliterated By Indiana Jones Stunt Show Boulder, Saves Guests

There are perks to working at Disney World, but one of them is not having to put your body on the line to stop a giant rubber boulder from clobbering guests.

However, one cast member did just that in an act of heroism captured in a wild viral video.

A lot has changed at Disney's Hollywood Studios over the years, but one of the few things that has been there for decades is the "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!"

READ: HERE ARE 9 OF THE ABSOLUTE WORST THINGS ABOUT DISNEY WORLD FROM A GUY THAT ACTUALLY LIKES GOING THERE

It's a show that opened in 1989 and uses stunt performers to re-enact iconic stunts from the Indiana Jones films, including, perhaps most famously, the boulder scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The show does this multiple times a day, 365 days a year, using a fake boulder, and even though they've had thousands of reps, it can still go sideways as it did on Tuesday, according to a Reddit thread.

The person posting said the show came to a stop after the boulder — which is part of the opening of the show — bounced toward the stands and hit a cast member.

Sure enough, the moment was caught on camera, and that's exactly what happened.

Jeez!

According to the account in the Reddit post, the cast member who got smoked by that big rubber boulder was left bloodied but managed to walk away.

Hopefully, they're alright, because they deserve all the accolades the company can throw at them for jumping in front of a literal (albeit fake, but still very heavy) boulder to protect guests.

That was a rough one, but not rough enough to stop the show. I mean, this is showbiz. That's why they're called "cast members."

Let's all wish that heroic cast member a speedy recovery and be thankful that the boulder didn't bounce into the stands and clobber an entire Brazilian family in Orlando for Christmas.