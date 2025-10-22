Disney Is Changing One Of Its Most Popular Rides To Celebrate The US's 250th Birthday

Disney gets a lot of guff these days, and most, if not all, is deserved. They've kind of been on the vanguard of woke from the jump.

But, credit where it's due, Disney has something pretty cool up its sleeve to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, and it involves revamping a beloved ride.

Soarin' is a pretty simple ride… in concept, not execution. That's complicated as hell.

You sit on a contraption that pulls you up into the air and in front of a huge screen. This is meant to give you the sensation of flying or soaring (get it?) past iconic landmarks from around the world.

The original version is at Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim, with another at Walt Disney World's Epcot and others at parks around the globe.

However, next summer the US-based rides will be getting a new film to celebrate the nation's semiquincentennial.

First, yup, that's David Puddy from Seinfeld, and he's been in the preshow video for the ride since it first opened.

So, Soarin' Across America will stick to the US to show off some of our greatest landmarks.

This version of the ride will appear at both Disneyland and Epcot and will open next summer.

It's nice to see Disney getting in on celebrating 250 years of America. Even though the current version of the company seems to have lost its way in many respects, many aspects of the park have to do with US history.

Places like Frontierland and Liberty Square, and the American Pavilion at Epcot, are super patriotic and dripping with Americana.

Now, I'll believe it when I see it. Hopefully, Lady Liberty doesn't become "Liberty Person" or something like that if you catch my drift. I don't want to be flying over Yellowstone National Park only for the snowman from Frozen to start lecturing me about how we live on land stolen from native tribes.

Hopefully, they will just give the people what they want: a celebration of the greatest country on Earth.

Say it with me: USA! USA! USA!