Steven Spielberg Shocks Internet With Terrifying Preview For Secret UFO Movie: WATCH

The preview is out for Steven Spielberg's new movie "Disclosure Day," and it's downright wild.

Basic info:

Plot: If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo

Director: Steven Spielberg

Release date: June 12, 2026

Preview released for the mysterious UFO film ‘Disclosure Day.’

The amount of secrecy surrounding this film by Spielberg has been off the charts. It was announced by Variety in April 2024 that Spielberg was going to make a "UFO film based on his own original idea."

Pretty much everything went dark after that. Details surrounding the film, including its name, were seemingly guarded like America's nuclear launch codes.

That all changed on Tuesday when the first trailer for "Disclosure Day" was released.

It's every bit as unsettling as it is terrifying.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Honestly, it's a bit hard to tell what this movie is even about based on the trailer, aside from the fact that it clearly involves aliens.

However, not little green men. It appears that the people/aliens running everything look like regular humans and are taking control of people's minds.

That's certainly a unique twist on a well-known genre that Spielberg has deep experience with from several previous films. I think it's safe to say "Disclosure Day" won't be anything like "E.T."

Plus, Emily Blunt is leading the way. I've been a huge fan of her work ever since she crushed it in "Sicario." This is certainly a vibe shift from that classic, and it looks like it's going to be worth checking out.

Steven Spielberg teaming up with Emily Blunt? It's hard to imagine that's anything other than a formula for success.

You can catch "Disclosure Day" in theaters June 12, 2026. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.